Mira Bhayandar: Cops probe abetment angle in woman's 'suicide' at Kashimira hotel

The Thane (rural) police are probing an abetment angle into the alleged suicide case of a 30-year-old woman who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in the room of a hotel in Kashimira on September 15.

According to the police, the woman had checked into Hotel Express Inn in the Ghodbunder area of Kashimira, along with a 33-year-old man (names withheld) on September 13. While the man left the next day, the woman had stayed back.

However, when she failed to respond to intercom calls and door knocks the entire day on September 15, the hotel management informed the Kashimira police who immediately reached the spot. The door was then forced open and the woman was found hanging from the ceiling.

While no suicide note was found from the spot, the police ascertained the identity of the deceased and her male friend. Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was unmarried and worked in Navi Mumbai. She stayed at a PG facility in Koparkhairane. The man works and stays in Vasai.

Both hailed from Nagpur and had come into contact through a matrimonial site two years ago. However, their wedlock did not materialize and the man married some other woman.

It has also come to light that the deceased was under depression. Meanwhile, the Prahar Janshakthi Party has sought a detailed probe into the incident.

“Apart from other cross verifications, statements are being recorded to check if there was any foul play or abetment angle to the death,” confirmed API Sudarshan Potdar who is conducting further investigations into the case under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Hazare.

Chemical analysis reports were awaited, police said.