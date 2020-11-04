Mira Bhayandar: Cops bust massive gas-powered liquor brewing unit in Uttan

Unfazed by the recent crackdown initiated against them by the police, the notorious hooch mafia not only continues to raze its ugly head in the region, but seems to have upgraded their brewing apparatus in order to avoid prying eyes.

Yet another illicit liquor brewing unit (haath-bhatti) was busted by the Uttan coastal police station on Tuesday. As usual, officials from the excise department continued to turn a blind eye to the illegal activities and remained in slumber.

Interestingly, the operators of the brewing unit were found to be using gas powered furnaces and other apparatus, instead of the traditional wood fuelled manual bhatti’s to minimize smoke emission and avoid police action.