Mira-Bhayandar: CM Shinde Inaugurates Cashless Multi-Specialty Hospital In Kashimira

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday inaugurated the multi-speciality hospital in Kashimira, which will offer cashless treatment to patients. An idea of Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, the four-storeyed hospital building built by a private developer in exchange of Transfer Development Rights (TDR) stands next to the Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Mahajanwadi.

"Super speciality hospitals are the need of the hour"

While praising Sarnaik for his efforts and continuous follow-up for setting up the facility, Shinde said, "Super speciality hospitals are the need of the hour and our government is committed to providing the best quality healthcare facilities to the people of the state. After Thane and Ulhasnagar, this is the third such facility which will offer cashless super speciality services. Citizens are not required to worry about high-expenditure treatment as they will get access to free medical examinations, treatments and even medicines. I am overwhelmed to see the facilities and infrastructure here which meets the standards of a five-star hospital.”

Sarnaik, Geeta Jain, civic chief Sanjay Katkar and police commissioner Madhukar Pandey registered their presence in the inauguration ceremony.

Hospital began functioning on Thursday

Equipped with high-tech medical equipment, the hospital started dispensing health care facilities to patients on a cashless and zero billing system from Thursday. Notably, the state government had allocated funds amounting to Rs25 crore needed for procuring high-tech medical equipment and devices.

Named in memory of Matoshri Indirabai Baburai Sarnaik, the hospital will offer quality medical services free of cost to yellow and orange ration card holders. To be managed by a social service organisation having expertise in the medical field and will offer super speciality treatments and surgeries, including cardiovascular screening and treatment, urology and other medical services. This is apart from pre-surgery outpatient department (OPD) services and pathology test facility.

The 'no cash counter' system at the hospital will dispense free treatment under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) – a flagship state government health scheme, which provides end-to-end cashless services.