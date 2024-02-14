Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Nominates Milind Deora For Rajya Sabha

Congress leader Milind Deora (left) has thrown in his lot with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | PTI

Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde nominated Milind Deora for the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Earlier today, the Mayayuti partner BJP announced 3 candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls. Congress has also announced the name of its sole candidate from the state. So far, political parties in the state have announced 5 names for the six vacant seats.

Deora's nomination follows closely on his recent move to join the Shiv Sena led by Shinde. Just a month ago, he had tendered his resignation from the Congress party. Deora is among the trio of Congress leaders who departed from the party within a single month, alongside Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddique, who have also recently switched sides.

Milind Deora's political journey

Born to veteran Congress leader Murli Deora, Milind Deora achieved the distinction of being one of the youngest members of the Lok Sabha, assuming office as a Member of Parliament at the age of 27. He secured victory in the 2004 elections with a margin of 10,000 votes, defeating BJP's Jaywantiben Mehta. In the subsequent 2009 Lok Sabha election, Deora once again emerged victorious from the Mumbai South Constituency, this time with a substantial margin of 1,12,682 votes. In 2011, he was appointed as the Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology in the Union Government of India.

He, however, had to suffer major setbacks in 2014 and 2019. He lost the two successive Lok Sabha elections to Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant. Shiv Sena was then contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP and was not split into two factions.