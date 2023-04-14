Mira-Bhayandar: Civic body opts for rapid hardening concrete tech to get rid of potholes

After replacing the traditional process of using hot asphalt and bitumen, with the cold mix technology, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) which pressed Jet-Patching machines for a brief stint, has once again changed its stance by opting the rapid hardening concrete (RHC) method to get rid of potholes on twin-city roads caused due heavy rains. The MBMC is apparently toeing the lines of their Mumbai counterparts (BMC) which has recently started using this technology.

MBMC had conducted trial run last year

A special concrete which contains various admixtures is prepared at the ready-mix plants (RMC) and filled in potholes by skilled labourers. A trial run was conducted by the MBMC’s public works department (PWD) last year.

“The RHC sets in completely within 45 minutes to one hour and after six hours the road can be opened for traffic. Since this is one of the most expensive processes compared to other methods, for now we will use them to fill large potholes on the main roads. Defect Liability Period (DLP) will be applicable to contractors for the next 24 months.” said city engineer- Deepak Khambit.

Potholes during rains a never-ending menace

Before filling the potholes, they have to be cut into geometric shapes with sharp edges to provide better holding and adhesion of the material. By opting for the RHC method, the civic administration expects better results. However, the topography of the twin-city with asphalt roads on marshy land cannot withstand heavy rains coupled by higher costs may prove to be a dampener. The MBMC spends crores towards bettering its road infrastructure. However, the promise of pot-hole free roads never holds up much during rains every year, as motorists and pedestrians suffer from the pathetic civic conditions.