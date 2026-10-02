Mira-Bhayandar 'City Of Jains' Remark Row: MLA Narendra Mehta Issues Unconditional Apology After Widespread Political And Social Backlash | Video | X / IANS

​Bhayander: Following widespread backlash over his recent remarks claiming Mira-Bhayander to be a "city of Jains," local MLA Narendra Mehta issued an unconditional apology on Thursday.

​Addressing a community gathering in Thane on Wednesday, the BJP leader highlighted that along with himself, the city’s mayor and nine corporators belong to the Jain community. He credited the community's influence for preventing a slaughterhouse from opening in the area and defended a recent four-vegetable ban (on garlic, onions, beetroots, and root vegetables) imposed during Paryushan at a local school managed by him.

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​The comments sparked immediate outrage from political parties and social organizations. Opponents emphasized that an elected representative serves a diverse constituency. Shiv Sena spokesperson Deep Kakade noted that voters across all faiths had elected Mehta, while the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti demanded his resignation, and the MNS threatened a public protest.

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​In response to the growing criticism, Mehta held a press conference on Thursday to clarify his stance. "This city originally belongs to the Agri, Koli, and Marathi communities," Mehta stated, adding that his words were uttered at a religious gathering and were not meant to offend anyone. However, he maintained his support for the school’s temporary dietary restrictions during Paryushan, stating it prevented cross-sharing of non-permitted foods among students.