Mira Bhayandar: Bookie held in Mira Road for bets on IPL 2020 match

Another small time bookie landed into the custody of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate, for his involvement in an online cricket betting racket in Mira Road on Monday night. The arrested accused has been identified as-Parvez Babubhai Shaikh- a resident of Mira Road.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by API-Tejashri Shinde and PSI- Prakash Kamble under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector-Sandip Kadam raided an apartment in the Kanakia area of Mira Road and caught Parvez Shaikh red handed while accepting bets for the T-20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) being held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu-Dhabi.