Mira-Bhayandar: BJP Passes Resolution Banning Goat Rearing, Sacrificial Slaughter In Housing Societies

The Mira-Bhayandar civic body has approved restrictions on goat rearing and sacrificial slaughter in residential premises | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, August 20, 2026: The ruling BJP has passed a policy resolution in the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation General Body, imposing a ban on goat rearing and sacrificial slaughter in housing societies and residential complexes.

The resolution also places restrictions on feeding stray dogs, cats and other animals at public places. Violators of meat-selling regulations can face fines of up to Rs 25,000, while those feeding stray animals at unauthorised public locations can be fined Rs 5,000.

The resolution provides for permanent cancellation of the licences of meat sellers who repeatedly violate the rules, along with criminal action against habitual offenders.

The ruling BJP said the decision was taken in view of disputes arising in housing societies during festivals over goat rearing and sacrificial slaughter.

Under the resolution, keeping goats or carrying out sacrificial slaughter in housing societies, residential complexes, houses, shops and on roads has been prohibited. Violators can face a fine of Rs 25,000 along with legal action. The resolution was approved with the consent of Mayor Dimple Mehta.

Congress Objects To Decision

The Congress opposed the resolution and demanded that societies where all residents are willing to allow goat rearing or sacrificial slaughter within their premises should be exempted from the restrictions.

However, the Congress proposal was rejected as it failed to secure majority support.

Rs 25,000 Fine For Meat Sales Without NOC

Under the proposed municipal policy, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Municipal Corporation will be mandatory for meat-selling businesses.

Selling meat without an NOC or selling meat in the open will attract a fine of Rs 25,000. The NOC fee for a meat-selling licence has been fixed at Rs 1,500, while delayed renewal of the licence will attract a late fee of Rs 100 per month.

Displaying Meat Or Animal Parts Outside Shops Banned

Meat shops will not be allowed to hang meat or animal parts in front of the shop or at places where they are clearly visible from the road.

A first violation can attract a Rs 25,000 fine. If the rules are violated more than three times, the seller's licence may be permanently cancelled. Criminal action may also be initiated against repeat offenders.

The policy also makes it mandatory for meat shops to install frosted or tinted glass on their front-facing sections so that meat is not clearly visible from outside.

Rs 5,000 Fine For Feeding Stray Animals

The resolution prohibits feeding stray dogs, cats and other animals in public places such as roads, junctions, religious places, temples, schools, colleges, hospitals, children's play areas, parking spaces and senior citizens' seating areas.

According to the civic administration, feeding animals at such locations can create unhygienic conditions, inconvenience residents and potentially lead to social tensions and law-and-order issues.

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Animals will only be permitted to be fed at locations designated by the Municipal Corporation. Feeding stray animals at other public places can attract a Rs 5,000 fine and legal action.

The resolution is expected to significantly impact meat-selling businesses, goat rearing and sacrificial slaughter in housing societies, as well as the feeding of stray animals in public spaces across Mira-Bhayandar.

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