Mira Bhayandar: BJP-led MBMC suspends protest as MIDC releases 113 MLD water

The BJP which single handedly rules the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to suspend its agitation against the acute water crisis in the twin-city. The agitation was scheduled to be launched on 12, March under the leadership of deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot.

However, less than 96-hours after being given an ultimatum, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) started releasing 113 MLD out of the allotted quota of 125 MLD to bring some respite for the residents of the twin-city for the past 8 to 10 days.

Earlier, MIDC’s supply was restricted to not more than 95 MLD which had limited the frequency of water supply to once in 60 to 65 hours in most of the areas. “As of now we have withdrawn the agitation, but if the supply is reduced again we will protest without giving any prior intimation.