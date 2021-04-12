Mira Bhayandar: BJP-led MBMC suspends protest as MIDC releases 113 MLD water

The BJP which single handedly rules the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to suspend its agitation against the acute water crisis in the twin-city. The agitation was scheduled to be launched on 12, March under the leadership of deputy mayor- Hasmukh Gehlot.
However, less than 96-hours after being given an ultimatum, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) started releasing 113 MLD out of the allotted quota of 125 MLD to bring some respite for the residents of the twin-city for the past 8 to 10 days.
Earlier, MIDC’s supply was restricted to not more than 95 MLD which had limited the frequency of water supply to once in 60 to 65 hours in most of the areas. “As of now we have withdrawn the agitation, but if the supply is reduced again we will protest without giving any prior intimation.
Moreover we have asked the administration to keep regular follow up so as to ensure 100 percent supply of 125 MLD from MIDC at the earliest. The 218 MLD Surya Water Project approved during the BJP regime is expected to complete in two years which would put a permanent end to the water woes of the twin-city.” said Gehlot.
Accusing the Shiv Sena led MVA government of bias and step motherly treatment, house leader- Prashant Dalvi said, “This is nothing but an evil plan to defame the BJP-led civic body, by creating an artificial water crisis.” As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority. However the actual supply hovered below 180 MLD. With no self-sustained resources of water supply like other civic bodies, the twin-city also faces a demographical dilemma as it falls in the tail-end of the district.
