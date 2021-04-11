Mira-Bhayandar: Central Team visits city to review Covid situation

A team from the central government visited the twin-city to take stock of the Covid-19 situation on Sunday.

The two-member team visited the Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC), containment areas, vaccination centres and the molecular RT-PCR (Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction) lab in Kashimira. Apart from advisories including separate entry gates for Covid and OPD patients at the DCHC facility, the team directed the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to scale up sample testing and intensify contact tracing efforts at the earliest.

As of now the MBMC conducts 700 to 800 swab tests in two-shifts, however, the numbers will be increased to 1200 by adopting a three-shift strategy, officials said.

The health officials drew the attention of the team towards the acute shortage of vaccines, oxygen and Remdesivir injections which were needed to treat critically ill patients and to contain the spread of the virus at the earliest.