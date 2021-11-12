Mira Bhayandar: BJP bags chairmanship of MBMC standing panel

Retaining its control over the crucial standing panel in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), the BJP ensured a comfortable victory for its candidate- Rakesh Shah as the chairperson. Shah is considered to be a staunch loyalist of former legislator Narendra Mehta.

The process to elect the standing committee chairperson was held at the civic headquarters in Bhayandar, under the aegis of Mumbai suburban district collector Nidhi Choudhari, on Thursday.

Going by the numerical strength of the BJP, it was a smooth sailing for Shah as he posted a comfortable win over his Shiv Sena rival Archana Kadam. While Shah bagged 10 out of the 16 votes, Kadam who had the support of the Congress party got six votes.

Shah has vowed to perform his duties diligently to boost developmental work and enhance civic amenities. Shah’s election in the final year assumes significance for the BJP as the civic body goes to polls next year. The standing committee’s chairmanship also assumes importance owing to the statutory powers mainly in context of financial consent.

Apart from taking key decisions, the 16-member committee headed by the chairman drafts and presents the municipal budget. All the major projects, which need the municipal corporation’s financial support, are scrutinised and approved by the committee.

