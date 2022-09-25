Mira Bhayandar: Beer shops mock the law in twin city

Photo: File

The transformation of beer shops into mini-bars and consumption of alcohol in public places in the twin city continues to make a complete mockery of the state excise policy which prohibits such acts.

Numerable beer shop owners have brazenly transformed their retail dispensing outlets into mini bars by allowing tipplers to use their premises for the consumption of spirits.

The act is in clear violation of rules laid down by the state government authorities while issuing permits issued under the F.L.BRII category that allows the sale of beer or wine or both in sealed bottles for off-consumption. However, the police and excise department has turned a blind eye towards the illegalities.