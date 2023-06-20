Mira Bhayandar: Bangladesh Out, Indira Nagar In; MBMC Restores Settlement To Its Original Name

Representational Image

Almost immediately after The Free Press Journal highlighted ( Indira Nagar Becomes Bangladesh on 19, June) the presence of a settlement named “Bangladesh” in the coastal areas of Uttan, officials from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) woke up from their slumber and initiated the rectification process to restore the original name Indira Nagar in all municipal related documents. The bus stop pole on route number one naming it as Bangladesh at Chowk near Dongri village in Uttan has also been removed. Apart from documents issued by the civic administration like property tax bills/ receipts and birth/ death certificates, the crucial Aadhar cards generated by central government agencies confirm the existence of Bangladesh in our very own country.

Mistake rectified immediately

“After the glaring error came to our notice we immediately took steps to delete the name of the foreign country in the address and enter the original name which will come into effect in all our official records in the next two to three days.” confirmed deputy municipal commissioner (tax) Sanjay Shinde. Additional municipal commissioner (public transport)- Aniket Manorkar also said that they had tabled a proposal to restore the original name at the earliest. According to locals who have been registering their protest against the naming of their settlement after a foreign country, said that this place was earlier known as Indira Nagar which was mysteriously changed a few years ago by the authorities. Inhabited by members of the local fishermen community, not a single illegal immigrant stays in the settlement.