Mira-Bhayandar: Auto drivers fined for refusing ferries to passengers, nearly Rs. 4L collected in 2022

The traffic department (Kashimira unit) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has collected fines amounting to more than Rs.3.76 lakh from around 6,500 auto-rickshaw drivers for refusing rides to passengers in the twin-city for the past eight months.

However, the action seems to have failed to drill sense in the minds of erring auto-rickshaw drivers as the number of refusals and frequency of complaints continues to witness an upward trend.

Stung by the defiance, the traffic department has not only launched an intensified drive from August 15 but has also adopted a novel tactic of deploying dummy passengers (decoys) to catch hold of auto drivers who refuse to ply or charge excess money.

“Even after acting and creating awareness, the number of refusals has not come down, prompting us to rope in dummy passengers for launching this special drive. A large number of people depend on auto-rickshaws to take them to their destinations but flat refusals by drivers cause inconveniences. By this method, we expect to create an impact,” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic)- Ramesh Bhame.

As per the Motor Vehicle Rules, a fine of Rs.500 can be levied on an auto-driver for refusing to ply a passenger, the second offence invites a double penalty.

“In case of refusal, passengers can seek help from a traffic cop, if available nearby. Alternatively, complaints can be registered on the state web portal or a call can be given on our helpline number 7710012897. Clicking a photo of the erring vehicle is advisable.” added Bhame.

There are more than 10,000 auto-rickshaws in the twin-city, however, it has been alleged that hundreds are plying sans valid permits, compliance plates to indicate a valid CNG cylinder and even fitness certificates. Many have crossed their authorized lifespan of 16 years but continue to operate with impunity.