Mira Bhayandar: As tax sop plan hangs in balance, MBMC’s recovery limps back to normalcy

As the fate of the much-hyped discount scheme mooted by the BJP-led Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to hang in balance, thankfully for the civic administration the property tax collections seems to be gradually inching towards pre-Covid-19 levels.

One of the major revenue generators for the civic treasury, the MBMC had projected property tax collections amounting to Rs 271 crore for the current fiscal. However, revenue generation had hit rock bottom owing to the nationwide lockdown that was imposed in March, this year to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The gradual easing of the lockdown led to the cash-strapped MBMC collecting over Rs.23.19 crore in the first half of the current fiscal. This at a time when the BJP-led ruling governance has drawn flak for its undue hurry and inability to implement the much-hyped discount scheme aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens amid the pandemic.