Mira Bhayandar: Alert MBVV traffic cop foils woman's suicide bid

The alertness and presence of mind shown by a traffic police personnel, foiled the suicide bid of a middle aged woman who jumped into the Versova creek from the road-over-bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The on-duty personnel, identified as Naresh Choudhary, is attached to the traffic control unit (Mira Road division) of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.

After spotting the woman jumping into the creek, Choudhary immediately rushed down and jumped into the creek and managed to pull her out with the help of locals.

The woman (name withheld), who is said to be a resident of Vasai, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is now stable.

While the exact reason behind the suicide bid is yet to be ascertained, she was apparently upset due to domestic disputes, police said.

Further investigations were underway.