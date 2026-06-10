Mira-Bhayandar Alert: Live Cannonball Found And Safely Defused In Uttan Area

Security personnel examine and neutralise a live vintage cannonball discovered underground in Uttan, Mira-Bhayandar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, June 10: A live, vintage cannonball was discovered buried underground in the Uttan area of Mira-Bhayandar, triggering a brief security alert.

Discovery By Local Residents

The incident came to light when local residents spotted a suspicious metallic object buried in the ground and immediately alerted the local police.

Police Inspection And NSG Involvement

Upon receiving the information, police personnel rushed to the spot. A preliminary inspection suggested the presence of explosive material inside the object, prompting authorities to contact the National Security Guard (NSG) without delay.

Cannonball Safely Defused

In a swift joint operation, teams from the Mira-Bhayandar Police and the NSG managed to safely defuse the cannonball.

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Public Safety Advisory

Following the incident, security agencies have urged citizens not to touch or tamper with any suspicious objects they might encounter, and to report them to the police immediately.

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