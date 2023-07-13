Mira-Bhayandar: Alert Citizens Nab Notorious Mobile Snatcher

A 38-year-old thief ran out of luck after his attempt to snatch a 19-year-old’s mobile phone not only failed but he lost balance and fell from the bike while trying to flee the spot. Passers-by acted swiftly and nabbed him. The accused who has been identified as Altaf Ali Yusuf Khan, 38, resident of Bhayandar (west) was handed over to the Mira Road police. Khan turned out to be a notorious mobile snatcher whose arrest helped the police solve several other cases of snatching in Mumbai and Thane district.

Mobile snatcher had a history of mobile thefts

According to the police, the incident was reported on the Raj Antila road near Shivar Garden on July 9, when the 19-year-old collegian was walking towards her home after visiting a nearby temple. A biker who came close to her and tried to snatch her i-phone had a tough time after the young collegian put up a stiff resistance, prompting the biker to flee the spot. However, while trying to escape, he lost balance and fell.

The police seized the bike used in the crime. and recovered 3 stolen mobile phones from the possession of the accused who has been active in crimes like theft and robberies since 2008 indicating his involvement in more such cases. Further investigations were on.