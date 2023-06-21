Mira-Bhayandar: After Traffic-Themed Garden, MBMC Plans Science Park At Kashmira

After laying the foundation for a traffic-themed garden in Mira Road, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now geared up to launch another innovative project in the form of a digital science park in Kashimira.

The informal learning facility will come up on a plot measuring 4,500 square meters in ward number 14 near the highway in Kashimira (survey number 364) funded with the ₹2 crore allotted by the state government to MBMC under the basic amenity development scheme.

Science park will be built on scientific concepts

The park will be developed based on various concepts including environment, life, energy, space, machines and movements with a special emphasis on encouraging creativity and sharpening learning skills of visitors, especially students, while creating awareness on various important issues.

The science park will showcase attractive exhibits in the field of automobiles, energy, fun science and climate change with extensive information, three dimensional figures, working models and multimedia presentations about astronomy, stars and planets at the planetarium. As per the initial plans, the civic administration will set up modules and exhibits like Foucault pendulum, echo tube, mechanical energy, crazy maze, changing colors and components of an automobile like the engine, gear box and silencers. Separate spaces will be allotted to explain and interpret each concept. The park is expected to be ready by 2024.

