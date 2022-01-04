Mira Bhayandar: Active cases cross 1,100-mark for first time in 7 months

Alarmed by the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the twin-city, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has swung into action and deputed special vigilance squads (SVS) for every ward to strictly monitor and penalise those found to be defying guidelines which are in place to contain the pandemic.

278 people tested positive for the infection on Monday. With the latest additions, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has reached 1,138 after a span of more than seven months. MBMC’s health department had recorded 1,115 active cases on 23, May-2021, following which the numbers witnessed a significant drop. At one point the active caseload had dipped to 38 on 18, December, 2020. The recovery rate has also dipped from 97 percent to 95.49 percent.

Led by the respective ward officer, each SVS will consist of a junior engineer, two teachers, one police personnel and a security guard. The presence of the police personnel will ensure effective action against violators.

Based on a state government notification issued last week, not wearing a mask or spitting in public places will attract a fine amounting Rs. 500. On the other hand- shops, vendors and other commercial entities that are found to be in violation of guidelines like defying physical distancing will be fined Rs. 10,000, while individuals (patrons) will be fined Rs.500.

Similarly, establishments like shopping malls, restaurants, bars, banquet halls, party lawns will be slapped with fines amounting Rs. 50,000 for violating Covid appropriate bahaviour including being masked and maintaining social distance or exceeding the permissible capacity of 50 percent.

Cabbies, private car drivers and occupants will be also on radar for not wearing masks, officials said. The state government has already imposed a night curfew.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:34 PM IST