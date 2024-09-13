Mira Bhayandar: ACB Arrests 42-Year-Old Kashigaon Constable For Demanding ₹10,000 Bribe Via Digital Payment

ACB Nabs Cop for Taking Bribe via E-Wallet | Representative Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Corrupt government servants are now accepting bribes through digital payment. A constable attached to the Kashigaon police station was taken into custody by the Brihan-Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding Rs.10,000 bribe from a driver on Thursday.

The accused constable has been identified as-Mangesh Rakshe (42). The complainant was returning from Kalyan when his car broke down on the highway in Kashimira on 11, September, following which he stopped and turned on the parking lights. A few minutes later, Rakshe accidentally rammed his bike on the rear side of the parked car due to which he suffered injuries.

The matter reached the police station, where Rakshe demanded Rs.10,000 from the aggrieved to hush up the matter and return his driving license. The aggrieved transferred Rs. 3,000 to the digital wallet account of a nearby stall owner as specified by Rakshe, with a promise of paying the balance on the next day.

The aggrieved who did not wish to pay the bribe informed the ACB office in Worli, following which a trap was laid on Thursday. Sensing something wrong, Rakshe frisked the aggrieved when he arrived with the money and spotted the digital voice recorder (used in traps) in his possession. He picked up a fight with the aggrieved, but the ACB team intervened and took Rakshe into custody.

An offence under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 has been registered against the accused cop. Further investigations were underway.