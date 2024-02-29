 Mira-Bhayandar: 8 Illegal Myanmar Immigrants Held From Uttan
The illegal immigrants, who are suspected to be Rohingyas, claimed to be refugees who had come to the coastal belt in search of jobs as helpers in fishing boats.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Accused in police custody | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar, February 29: After the regular intrusion of Bangladeshi nationals, the police stumbled upon the presence of illegal immigrants from Myanmar in the coastal area of Uttan near Bhayandar. Eight men, aged between 25 and 55 years, have been arrested on charges of illegally entering the country.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police sub-inspector Kunal Kurewad attached to the Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) of the Uttan coastal police station, under the guidance of police inspector (crime) Rishikesh Paval, launched a search operation in the area and managed to detain the eight suspects from the fishing jetty in Chowk village as they unsuccessfully attempted to give a slip to the police team on Monday.

Details Sought From Myanmar Embassy:

Notably, the immigrants were found to be fluent in speaking Hindi. After the suspects failed to produce legitimate documents to authorise their stay in the country, they were taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Passport Act and Foreigners Act.

The illegal immigrants, who are suspected to be Rohingyas, claimed to be refugees who had come to the coastal belt in search of jobs as helpers in fishing boats, prompting the police to establish contact with the Embassy of Myanmar in New Delhi seeking details about the immigrants.

They also claimed that their families were based in Jammu-Kashmir. The Central government authorities have recently recommended immediate suspension of the free movement regime (FMR) to put a complete stop to visa-free entry of Myanmar nationals into Indian territory. Meanwhile, the illegal immigrants were remanded to police custody after they were produced before the district sessions court, Thane. Further investigations were underway.

