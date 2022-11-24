e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar: 7 yrs after Mira Road murder, prime accused held from UP

Mira-Bhayandar: 7 yrs after Mira Road murder, prime accused held from UP

Two accomplices serving life sentence after conviction, one still at large

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
FP NEW SERVICE
Follow us on

Mira-Bhayandar: Nearly seven years after he murdered a man in Mira Road, the prime accused in the case – Shahnawaz Ayaz Khan alias Shanu Kalia – was finally arrested by the crime branch unit (Zone I) attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police on Tuesday. Mr Khan was apprehended from Kamrauli village in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), in a joint operation by the MBVV police and their special task force (STF) counterparts in Lucknow.

According to the police, the body of Rais Anwar Hussain alias Roshan was recovered from a pavement near the sewage treatment plant in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road on July 9, 2016. A resident of Mira Road, Mr Hussain was in his mid-20's and worked at a shopping mall. The murder was suspected to be the fall out of a brawl during a birthday party in Mira Road.

Read Also
Air India announces new flights, now fly to Frankfurt, Paris and New York from Mumbai
article-image

Prima facie investigations revealed the involvement of four people including Mr Khan and his accomplices Sohail Shaikh and Ali Irshad Shaikh alias Naushad. While Mr Sohail and Mr Naushad were arrested and serving life sentences after being convicted for the crime, Mr Khan had managed to evade the police dragnet for nearly seven years. Meanwhile, the fourth accused is still absconding.

Acting on a tip-off about Mr Khan's presence in UP, the MBVV team established contact with the STF and managed to apprehend him. Posing as locals, the team had to camp in remote villages for nearly two weeks before they got a lead about Mr Khan's arrival in Amethi. The accused, who is a native of Bahbal Ka Purwa village in Mahauna Paschim, worked as a property dealer and was frequently changing his location to dodge the police.

An offence under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station. Further investigations are underway.

Read Also
Tata Power’s objection against Adani getting Mumbai electricity contract worth Rs 7000 cr...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Shraddha Walkar feared for life, but withdrew plaint

Shraddha Walkar feared for life, but withdrew plaint

Form 16 is reliable proof of income, says Bombay High Court

Form 16 is reliable proof of income, says Bombay High Court

BMC studying reports on Gokhale bridge's reopening; decision in 7 days

BMC studying reports on Gokhale bridge's reopening; decision in 7 days

Maharashtra: FDA recalls batch on injection after suspected death to reaction

Maharashtra: FDA recalls batch on injection after suspected death to reaction

Bombay High Court: No relief for CISF constable for sleeping on duty 

Bombay High Court: No relief for CISF constable for sleeping on duty 