A construction worker died after falling from the 24th floor of the Apna Ghar-2 project in Mira Road | Representational Image

Mira-Bhayandar, November 24, 2026: A 31-year-old construction worker died on Monday afternoon after falling from the 24th floor of a building at the Apna Ghar-2 construction project in the Ghodbunder area of Mira Road.

Identified as Abdullah Shaikh (31), he was reportedly climbing the building to reach his workplace when he lost his balance and fell.

Worker Declared Dead On Arrival

He suffered severe head injuries and heavy blood loss. He was rushed to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Kashigaon police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident.

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