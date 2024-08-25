Mira-Bhayandar: 300 Aspirants Get Appointment Letters At Job Fair In Mira Road

Job fair at Salasar Central Park in Mira Road | FPJ

Around 300 aspirants from the twin-city received appointment letters for various positions in the private sector at the "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Rojgar Melawa"- a mega job fair which was held at Salasar Central Park in Mira Road on Sunday.

Independent legislator-Geeta Jain who has lent her support to the Maha-Yuti (MY) government in association with Thane district’s skill development, employment and entrepreneurship center and Rudra Foundation had organised the fair which aligns with the recently announced chief minister youth training scheme and department of skill development and entrepreneurship of the state government.

Apart from Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation who inaugurated the fair, police commissioner-Madhukar Pandey and a host of other dignitaries were present in the fair.

Around 918 job aspirants had registered themselves for participation. Representatives from more than 40 business establishments including corporate houses and placement companies registered their participation in the fair providing suitable employment opportunities to 300 aspiring recruits according to their education, interest and aptitude in the first phase.

“We received an overwhelming response to the fair, the primary goal of which was to connect job-seekers with renowned entrepreneurs, fostering a conducive environment for skill development and innovation. The fair successfully served as a platform for candidates to explore diverse opportunities and qualify for esteemed positions in various sectors.” said Jain.

The fair also housed a stall to encourage the Chief Minister Youth Work Training Scheme under which unemployed youth who have completed their studies up to the 12 standard and diploma/degree holders will be paid a stipend between Rs.6,000 and Rs.10,000 per month (depending on the level of education) while on-job training in the industrial, non-industrial, government and semi government establishments. While the candidate will do the apprenticeship and get a job, employers will also benefit from the trained manpower.