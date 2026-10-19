 Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Dandiya At Navratri Festival In Mira Road
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Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Dandiya At Navratri Festival In Mira Road

Thirty-year-old Meet Rupda from Bhayandar West died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing dandiya at the Lotus Navratri festival in Mira Road on Sunday night. He complained of chest pain around 11.30 pm and collapsed. He was taken to Tunga Hospital in Bhayandar, where he died during treatment.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: 30-Year-Old Man Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Playing Dandiya At Navratri Festival In Mira Road
Meet Rupda collapsed after complaining of chest pain during a dandiya event and died while undergoing treatment at Tunga Hospital | AI Generated File Image

Bhayandar, October 19, 2026: A 30-year-old man died after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing dandiya at a Navratri festival in Mira Road on Sunday night.

The deceased, Meet Rupda, lived with his parents at Poonam Apartment in Shiv Sena Galli, Bhayandar West. He had gone to participate in the Lotus Navratri festival in Mira Road on Sunday.

Collapsed While Playing Dandiya

At around 11.30 pm, while playing dandiya, Meet suddenly complained of chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to Tunga Hospital in Bhayandar for treatment but died during treatment.

Assistant Police Inspector Sonalkar of Bhayandar police station said Meet died of a cardiac arrest.

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Family Says He Had No Known Ailments

Meet was involved in the real estate business. According to his cousin, Drumin Rupda, he was in good health and had no known medical conditions.

“We are shocked by his sudden death as he was healthy and had no known ailments,” Drumin said.

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