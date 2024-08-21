 Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road

The central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 20-year-old for his alleged involvement in cheating online money transfer shop owners in the twin-city.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 12:26 AM IST
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road

Mira Bhayandar: The central crime unit (CCU) attached to the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 20-year-old for his alleged involvement in cheating online money transfer shop owners in the twin-city.

According to the police, the accused who has been identified as- Yaseen Mohammed Yunus Shaikh (20)- a resident of Mira Road would approach money transfer shops to send money to bank accounts in lieu of cash. After the shop owner would transfer the amount, the accused would pretend as if he had forgotten to bring the cash which was kept in the dickey of his scooter.

Under the pretext of getting the cash, he would step out of the shop and disappear from the spot. Shaikh had recently cheated the owner of a shop in Kashigaon of Rs. 15,000. When similar complaints started to pour in, the central crime unit was roped in to conduct parallel investigations.

On the virtue of tip-off provided by informers coupled by electronic surveillance, a team led by police sub inspector- Hitendra Vichare under the supervision of police inspector- Rahul Raakh laid a trap and arrested Shaikh from the Beverly Park area of Mira Road.

Investigations revealed his involvement in four offences which he committed in Mira Road, Kashigaon and Bhayandar by using a similar modus operandi.

Meanwhile an offence under section 318(4) for cheating and deceit of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Kashigaon police station against the accused who has been remanded to custody. The police have sought details of bank accounts into which the money was transferred. Further investigations were underway.

