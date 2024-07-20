Mira-Bhayandar: 2 Booked For 'Defaming' BJP’s 19 Former Women Corporators Amid Election Mud-Slinging

Narendra Mehta Ex MLA And Geeta Jain MLA |

Mira-Bhayandar: With a few months left for the assembly and municipal elections, mudslinging devoid of civility and empathy has started taking centre stage in the political arena of the twin-city.

The Navghar police registered an offence against two politically affiliated persons including-Deepak Thakur and Sonu Yadav for their alleged involvement in circulating video clips of nineteen former BJP women corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who were on a two-day Goa trip organised by the party on 15 and 16 July.

The FIR followed in response to a complaint filed by former BJP corporator-Rupali Shinde who in her statement to the police alleged that video clips of the trip were used to malign their image on various social media platforms by deceitfully linking them with the ongoing weeklong religious function (from 17 to 23 July) organised by their leader and former legislator- Narendra Mehta by creating a replica of the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Mira Road for devotees who can't afford or are unable to travel and offer prayers at the Pandharpur Wari-an annual pilgrimage dedicated to Lord Vithoba.

Suspecting a political agenda behind the act of defamation, the corporators had gathered at the Navghar police station demanding action against the duo on Friday evening, following which an FIR under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of woman) and 356 (2) for defamation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the duo.

The corporators claimed that the trip had been organised to conduct a brainstorming session ahead of the polls following which they were entertaining amongst themselves at the venue.

Terming the FIR as an illegal act by the Navghar police taken under political pressure against her innocent party worker, independent legislator-Geeta Jain in her letter to the police commissioner has stated that the trip comprised a close-knit group which clearly indicates an internal handiwork. Instead of finding the person who recorded the video and uploaded it on social media, the police have framed innocent people. I respect women, but such type of injustice will not be tolerated.

The legislator who also alleged that the complainant stays in Mira Road but had deliberately chosen the Navghar police station in Bhayandar has demanded submission of a B-Summary report. While both were yet to be arrested, the source of the video clip is still unknown. Further investigations were underway.