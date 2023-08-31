Mira-Bhayandar: 17 Goons On 'Tadipar' List In Twin City

DCP Jayant Bajbale | ANI

Mira-Bhayandar: As a part of their preventive exercise to keep a tab on anti-social activities, the Zone I of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has listed a total of 17 miscreants this year, who face externment (tadipari) action for posing a threat to law and order of the twin city. The externment orders have been initiated under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Based on the confidential report prepared at the police station level, 17 proposals were prepared and forwarded to the office of the assistant commissioner of police, which issued show cause notices to the suspects as to why an externment action should not be initiated against him.

Externment orders issued against criminals

The suspect is given a chance to make a representation and accordingly his statement is recorded. This is followed by the proposal being sent to the deputy commissioner of police’s office, where the process is repeated. While the process to extern 11 criminals have been completed, the proposals of six others are in their final stages and set to be executed soon.

“It is part of our preventive action to ensure peace and harmony in the region and to check on miscreants and criminals posing a challenge to law and order.” said DCP (Zone I)- Jayant Bajbale.

Depending on the kind of criminal activities they are involved in and the level of threat, the externment orders are issued, which restricts them from entering the said limits from an area prescribed by the police for a period ranging from one to two years.

