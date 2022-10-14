Mira Bharayndar: City cop bags President’s medal for meritorious  services

Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari presenting Medal to Senior Police Inspector of Navghar Police Station (Bhayandar) Milind Desai. |

The Senior Police Inspector of Navghar Police Station (Bhayandar), Milind Desai, received the President’s medal for meritorious service on Thursday from the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

In his 28 years of service, Desai, who joined the force as a police sub-inspector in 1995, has worked with several police stations and units, including the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police and other districts of the state.

Elated at being selected for this prestigious award, Desai, who is known for his flawless detection skills, said, "Wearing the medal is an extremely proud moment for me. I am grateful to my seniors for their guidance and to my family for their support. "

The police medals, which were announced on Independence Day in 2020 and Republic Day in 2021, were given away by the president in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, DGP Rajnish Seth, Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and additional chief secretary (home) Anand Limaye. Family members of the awardees were also present.

The governor presented the President’s medals for gallantry and meritorious service to 114 police officers and personnel at an Investiture Ceremony Including Desai, 27 officers and personnel were awarded medals for gallantry, while police medals were presented to 9 officials. 78 officers and police personnel bagged medals for meritorious service on the occasion.