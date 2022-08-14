Maharashtra police personnel awarded with 42 Gallantry, 39 meritorious and 3 distinguished service medals

File Photo

Police personnel from Maharashtra were awarded 42 police medals for gallantry (PMG), 39 police medals (PM) for meritorious Service and 3 president's police medals (PPM) for distinguished service on the occasion of Independence Day.



Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel received the highest number of PMGs (108), followed by Maharashtra (42). Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of PMs (72), followed by Maharashtra (39), West Bengal (24) and Tamil Nadu (24). Police personnel from Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of PPM (6), followed by Madhya Pradesh (4), Maharashtra (3) and Tamil Nadu (3).



The officers who were awarded PPM from Maharashtra were Sunil Vasant Kolhe (joint commissioner, state intelligence department, Mumbai), Pradip Parshuram Kannalu (assistant commissioner of police, wireless, Thane City) and Manohar Dagdu Dhanawade (senior police inspector, Oshiwara police station, Mumbai).



Officer Rajesh Anilkumar Meshram (assistant director, Intelligence Bureau, Mumbai), Alok Kumar (additional superintendent of police, Special Unit, CBI, Mumbai), Anil Kumar Nair (assistant superintendent of police, National Investigation Agency, Mumbai) and Praveen Chandra Sinha (Inspector General, Mumbai, Railways) were also awarded the PPM.

