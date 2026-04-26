Minor Traffic Dispute Over U-Turn Turns Violent In Virar; Vehicle Smashed, Iron Rods Used |

Virar: A minor traffic disagreement escalated into a brutal physical altercation on Chandansar Road in Virar East late last night, leaving onlookers shocked.

The incident reportedly began when an Ertiga car was taking a U-turn near a signal. An argument broke out between the car's occupants and an Activa scooter rider, allegedly over the failure to use an indicator during the turn.

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What started as a verbal spat quickly spiraled into a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, an individual involved in the dispute used stones to shatter all the glass windows of the Ertiga, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The situation intensified further as the individuals involved resorted to using iron rods, reportedly striking each other on the head during the brawl.

Following the incident, both parties filed complaints against each other. The Virar Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities are currently conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.