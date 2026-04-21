Minor Scratch On Two-Wheeler Snowballs Into Violent Youth Brawl At Telephone Exchange Chowk In Nagpur; Video Surfaces - WATCH | NextMinute News

Nagpur: A shocking late-night clash at Telephone Exchange Chowk in Nagpur has come to light after a video of the incident surfaced online, showing two groups of youths brutally attacking each other following a minor dispute over a scratch on a two-wheeler.

According to information reported by NextMinute News, the incident took place around 11 pm on Monday when two groups of young men, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, were on their way to a Savji hotel for dinner. The situation reportedly spiralled out of control after one group allegedly scratched the bike of the other, triggering a heated argument.

Nagpur - A minor dispute over a scratch on a two-wheeler escalated into a deadly brawl between two groups of youths at Telephone Exchange Chowk in Nagpur late on Monday night. The incident occurred around 11 PM when two groups of young men, who had been drinking and were heading… pic.twitter.com/ovsHXqoYU1 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) April 21, 2026

What initially began as a verbal spat soon turned into a violent street brawl. The visuals circulating online show members of both groups exchanging blows in the middle of the road, with the fight quickly intensifying. In the video, youths can be seen raining kicks and punches on each other, while also using sticks and whatever objects they could find nearby to attack their rivals.

The ferocity of the clash is evident in the footage, which shows complete chaos unfolding. At one point, several individuals are seen falling to the ground during the assault, while others continue the attack in full public view. The video further shows that after the violence subsided, one group began leaving the spot while members of the other group, who had collapsed on the road, were seen trying to help each other get back on their feet.

The incident has raised serious concerns over how quickly minor disagreements can snowball into dangerous and potentially fatal confrontations. That a dispute allegedly triggered by a scratch on a scooter could escalate into such a brutal attack has once again drawn attention to rising street violence and reckless behaviour, particularly when alcohol is involved.

The disturbing visuals have since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and concern among viewers. The incident serves as yet another reminder of how unchecked anger and intoxication can turn a trivial matter into a life-threatening episode within minutes.

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