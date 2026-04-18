'18 Bottles Smashed, Manager Left Bloodied': Youths Create Ruckus, Vandalise Nagpur Bar Over Denied Alcohol; Video Goes Viral

Nagpur: A late-night brawl at a Nagpur bar turned out to be a major ruckus after a group of youths attacked the manager and vandalised the bar over denied alcohol. The incident, which reportedly took place at SK Bar in Nagpur’s Manevada Chowk at midnight on April 16, was caught on CCTV camera. The enraged youths entered the bar, charging at the manager, smashing around 15 bottles and leaving him bloodied.

Viral Video Shows Violent Assault

In the viral video, one can see a bar's counter. The manager and other staff can be seen engaged in winding up stuff before closing the place. Within moments, loud noises can be heard in the video. The manager and the staff can be seen going to check on the noises.

After a few seconds, a group of youths can be seen assaulting the manager. As the video progresses, the manager can be seen going behind the bar counter in a bid to save himself. However, as soon as he gets in, one youth starts smashing liquor bottles from the counter.

The youth can be seen throwing heavy liquor bottles towards the manager, directly injuring him. Another youth can be seen slapping and kicking the staff. A total of around 18 bottles can be seen being smashed in the bar in less than a minute as the youths create a ruckus. A few of them can be seen standing on the counter and assaulting the manager.

At one point, the manager can be seen completely bloodied with his clothes torn due to assault. The group continued the assault before they finally left the place, completely vandalised. In the last frame of the video, one of the youth can be seen smashing a liquor bottle on a staff, while the manager can be seen trying to stand near the bar counter, completely bloodied and severely wounded due to the assault.

The entire incident of violent assault was caught on camera, raising serious concerns over rising aggression and lawlessness. However, there are no confirmed reports of any legal action taken in the matter as of now.

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