Minor Scooter Collision Escalates Into Violent Mob Attack In Dongri; 3 Arrested, 1 Detained, Others Sought

A minor collision between two two-wheelers escalated into a violent assault in South Mumbai’s Dongri area, leaving three persons injured. | File Photo

Mumbai: A minor collision between two two-wheelers escalated into a violent assault in South Mumbai’s Dongri area, leaving three persons injured. Dongri Police have arrested three accused, One minor detained and are searching for others involved in the attack.

When Ashraf Questioned Youth About Collision

According to police, the incident took place on April 12, at around 7:30 pm, when the complainant’s son, Syed Mohammad Ashraf (30), was returning home on his scooter through Pala Galli. A minor collision occurred between his scooter and a motorcycle ridden by the son of a local resident, identified as Majid Lala.

When Ashraf questioned the youth about the collision, the latter allegedly abused him in filthy language and behaved aggressively. The situation escalated when the youth made a video call to his father, Majid Lala, during which both allegedly hurled abuses at Ashraf.

Youth Made Video Call to His Father

Later, at around 7:40 pm, the complainant, Syed Mohammad Khalid Ashraf (64), along with his two sons, was heading on scooters to attend a family function. When they reached Nishanpada Road near Dawood Fazal School, a group of 10–12 persons allegedly intercepted them.

One of the accused, identified as Piru, allegedly shouted, “This is the same person who speaks against drugs,” following which the group began abusing the victims. Despite the complainant identifying himself and attempting to pacify them, the mob allegedly attacked the family using chairs, sticks, bamboo poles, and a wooden ladder.

Despite Complainant Identifying Himself and Attempting to Pacify

In the assault, the complainant’s elder son, Syed Moheej Ashraf, sustained serious injuries on his left hand and other parts of the body. The younger son, Syed Peer Zahid Shahid Ashraf, suffered injuries to his back and waist, while the complainant also sustained injuries on his hands and legs.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Dongri Police Station against Majid Lala and others, including Raheel, Sahil, Zihan, and Arbaaz, along with 4–5 unidentified persons, for assault, abuse, and attempt to murder.

Dongri Police have arrested three accused, identified as Mohammad Jayan Parvez Khan (24), Mohammad Raheel Majid Khan (18), and Majid Khalid Khan (45), all residents of Dongri. One minor has detained. Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused. Further investigation is in progress.

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