Minor Fire Damages Commercial Premises In Mumbai's Kandivali West, Office Records Destroyed, No Injuries Reported | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a commercial premises on Charkop Road, opposite Hindustan Naka in Kandivali (West), early on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) brought the Level-I blaze under control after nearly three-and-a-half hours of firefighting. No injuries were reported.

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However, office furniture, records, computer accessories, electrical installations and other stored materials were destroyed in the fire.

According to the MFB, the fire was reported at 5.09 am and was declared a Level-I blaze at 5.20 am. It was confined to electrical wiring and installations, electric motors, office furniture, records, computer accessories, packing and laser machines, stocks of pens and corrugated boxes stored in a loft spread over about 5,000 sq ft on each floor.

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The blaze also damaged a temporary monsoon shed in the open area, along with tarpaulin, bamboo structures, an electric bike and other stored materials.

The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 8.35 am. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.