Minister Yogesh Kadam Orders Expedited Survey, Demarcation Of 848 Acres In Sanjay Gandhi National Park Area |

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home (Urban) and Revenue Yogesh Kadam has directed the Land Records Department to expedite the demarcation of 848 acres of land in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area, asking the concerned housing societies to submit formal applications along with the necessary documents for measurement and survey.

Survey To Begin After Applications

At a meeting held at Mantralaya on Wednesday to resolve pending issues related to the land, Kadam instructed the department to initiate the measurement and survey process without delay once the applications are received. He stressed that the exercise must be completed expeditiously to address the long-pending boundary demarcation issue.

Kadam said the administrative process would be carried out transparently, keeping local residents informed and taking them into confidence. Their cooperation would be sought to complete the necessary formalities, he added.

848-Acre Boundary Issue Discussed

The meeting, chaired by Kadam, focused on resolving outstanding issues concerning the identification and demarcation of the 848 acres within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area.

The minister directed all concerned housing societies to submit applications to the Land Records Department with the required supporting documents so that the authorities could undertake the survey and establish the boundaries of the land. He also instructed officials to ensure that the process does not face unnecessary delays.

The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chairman Siddhesh Kadam, Revenue Department Joint Secretary Manisha Jayabhaye, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Region-3) Gajanan Rajmane, Deputy Conservator of Forests Kiran Patil, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official Nagnath Rohile and corporator Vaibhav Bharadkar.

Ujwala Bhagat, Atmaram Chache, Arun Surve, Suresh Yadav, Rajesh Savarkar, Sharad Wagh, Gopal Sutar and Sandeep Masurkar, along with other concerned administrative officials, were also present.

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