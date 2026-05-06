Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Fast-Track Rollout Of Online Ticketing For Mumbai Water Transport Services

Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, May 6: Minister for Fisheries and Ports, Nitesh Rane, has directed officials to fast-track the implementation of an integrated online ticketing system for passenger water transport services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Minister reviews digital ticketing proposal

The directive was issued during a review meeting held at Mantralaya, attended by senior officials from the Maharashtra Maritime Board, transport department, and other concerned agencies. The initiative aims to modernise water transport services and make them more transparent, efficient, and commuter-friendly.

📍६ मे २०२६ | मंत्रालय, मुंबई



मुंबई महानगर प्रदेश (MMR) मधील प्रवासी जलवाहतुकीसाठी ऑनलाइन तिकीट वितरण/विक्री प्रणाली सुरू करण्याबाबत आज मंत्रालयातील माझ्या दालनात बैठक पार पडली.



सदर विषयावर सविस्तर आढावा घेऊन जलवाहतुकीतील तिकीट विक्री प्रक्रिया अधिक पारदर्शक, सुलभ व कार्यक्षम… pic.twitter.com/96E504RzV0 — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2026

Rane emphasised that with the growing number of passengers in the MMR, adopting digital solutions is essential to streamline operations. The proposed online ticketing system will eliminate long queues, speed up the ticketing process, and improve overall transparency in the system.

Training and awareness campaigns planned

He also instructed authorities to organise training programmes for staff and relevant agencies after the system is implemented to ensure smooth and effective operations.

Highlighting the importance of public participation, the minister called for a widespread awareness campaign to inform citizens about the new facilities and encourage its adoption. He stressed that building public trust and engagement is key to developing water transport as a reliable mode of public transit in the region.

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Focus on modernising water transport services

The meeting also discussed broader measures to enhance the use of modern technology in water transport services, with the goal of making commuting across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region more convenient and efficient.

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