Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Calls King Edward 'Like Kasab' In Kem Hospital Renaming Debate In Maharashtra Council

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: During a discussion in the Legislative Council regarding the renaming of King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave a strong rebuttal to the opposition.

British era was of exploitation, says Lodha

Mr. Lodha clearly stated that the British era was a period of exploitation of India. “King Edward is not a matter of pride for India, but a symbol of slavery,” he said. He further added, “King Edward enslaved India and looted its wealth to take it to England. The claim that King Edward contributed financially is completely misleading.”

Criticizing sharply, he said, “King Edward, who is responsible for the deaths of lakhs of Indians, was like Kasab. We strongly condemn those who support his name.” He also mentioned that three alternative names have been proposed for the renaming of KEM Hospital, and the government will take an appropriate decision. He clarified that whichever of the three options is selected, the abbreviation will remain ‘KEM’.

Trump Tower name purely business partnership

Responding to questions about why the name of Trump Tower has not been changed, Mr. Lodha clarified that the name ‘Trump’ is purely due to a business partnership and has no connection to any form of glorification.

Meanwhile, after Legislative Council member Milind Narvekar raised questions about Mr. Lodha’s business, he hit back firmly, stating, “My business is known to the entire world; my sources of income are known. However, we do not know what your business is. Yet, you travel in cars bigger than mine,” he remarked.

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