Maharashtra Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse Lauds Tribal School For 12-Hour Learning, Innovative Practices |

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse on Tuesday interacted with students of a Zilla Parishad primary school in Hivali Pada, a remote tribal hamlet in Trimbakeshwar taluka of Nashik district, through a video call and lauded the institution for its innovative educational practices and focus on holistic development.

School runs from 9 am to 9 pm daily

Nestled in a scenic tribal region, the school has emerged as a model of quality education by combining academics with practical learning, environmental awareness and life skills. Bhuse praised the school for remaining operational for 12 hours a day, from 9 am to 9 pm, and for conducting a range of educational and skill-based activities throughout the year.

The minister noted that students are provided hands-on learning opportunities through initiatives such as farming, kitchen gardens, environmental conservation, value-based labour education and experimental learning. These activities, he said, make education more engaging, practical and relevant to everyday life.

Minister reviews academic progress

During the interaction, Bhuse spoke with students in the presence of teacher Keshav Gavit and reviewed their academic progress and learning outcomes. He encouraged the students to maintain regular study habits, cultivate a reading culture and continuously strive to expand their knowledge.

The minister also expressed satisfaction over the school's emphasis on cleanliness and discipline. He appreciated the well-maintained campus, clean uniforms and personal hygiene standards of students, including neatly trimmed hair and nails. Bhuse said cleanliness and discipline are essential components of quality education and play a vital role in shaping responsible citizens.

School sets example for entire state

"Hivali Pada school has set an example for the entire state through its commitment to education, cleanliness and innovative learning initiatives. Clean schools, disciplined students and quality education are the foundations of a bright future," he said.

The minister emphasized the need for teachers, parents and the administration to work together to ensure the overall development of students, particularly in remote and tribal areas.

Bhuse further said the state government is committed to ensuring that every student receives quality education and that a positive learning environment is created in schools across Maharashtra. He added that regular review and interaction initiatives of this nature would continue to be undertaken to strengthen educational standards and encourage habits of learning, cleanliness and discipline among students.

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