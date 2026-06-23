Maharashtra Approves ₹27,132-Crore Road Project Under Amritkal Scheme For 2,857 Km | X - @Shivendraraje11

Maharashtra has approved a massive ₹27,132-crore road infrastructure project under the Maharashtra Amritkal Road Development Scheme 2025-47 to upgrade 2,857 kilometres of roads across the state, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale announced on Tuesday.

Project aligns with Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision

The project, aimed at advancing the state's long-term vision of "Viksit Maharashtra 2047", has been approved under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and with the guidance of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetratai Pawar. The initiative is expected to significantly strengthen Maharashtra's transportation network and improve connectivity across key economic sectors.

According to Bhosale, the scheme focuses on enhancing road infrastructure that supports industrial, agricultural, port, mining and tourism activities. As part of the broader development strategy, the government is implementing Growth Corridors and Tourism Corridors to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity in various regions of the state.

19,000 km ongoing, 6,000 km planned

The minister said road improvement works covering nearly 19,000 kilometres are currently underway across Maharashtra under different schemes. In addition, the state has planned to upgrade 6,000 kilometres of roads in the first phase of the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 mission.

The ambitious programme has also secured financial assistance of USD 1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the New Development Bank (NDB), providing significant support for the execution of large-scale infrastructure projects.

Tree plantation, water recharge included

Apart from road construction, the scheme incorporates several sustainability measures. The project will include tree plantation drives, water recharge initiatives, modern road safety features and the creation of supporting social infrastructure, making it a comprehensive development programme rather than a conventional road-building exercise.

Bhosale said the road development initiative would strengthen connectivity between economic centres, facilitate smoother transportation of goods and services, attract investments and generate new opportunities for growth across sectors.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the guidance of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetratai Pawar, a new chapter in road development has begun in Maharashtra. This scheme will strengthen the state's transportation network, boost investments and provide a new direction to Maharashtra's economic, social and industrial growth," the minister said.

The Maharashtra Amritkal Road Development Scheme is expected to play a crucial role in modernising the state's infrastructure and supporting long-term economic expansion. Officials said the project represents one of the largest road development initiatives undertaken by the state government and is expected to contribute significantly towards achieving the goals outlined under the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 roadmap.

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