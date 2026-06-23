Bandra Property Fraud: FIR Against Rizvi Estates For Forging Dead Woman's Signature | Representative Image

Mumbai: Bandra Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by 74-year-old Abdul Jabbar Ramzan alias Ramju Sheikh, a resident of Bandra West, alleging that a prime property in Bandra was fraudulently transferred to a private company through forged documents and impersonation.

Family residing on property since 1967

According to the FIR, Complainant, his family has been residing in a building known as Rehenam Allah Ka Manzil situated on Plot No. 45, City Survey No. 190/1, H.M. Noora Lane, Hill Road, Bandra (West), since 1967. The property was originally purchased in 1957 by his father, Ramzan alias Ramju Sheikh, in the name of his mother, Hajani Nurbibai Kalu. A building was subsequently constructed on the plot in 1962.

The complainant stated that his grandmother, Hajani Nurbibai Kalu, died on January 7, 1968, and was illiterate, using only her thumb impression for official documents. As per the complaint, the family became aware of a dispute over ownership rights in 2022, following disagreements among family members regarding the property. While examining property records, they allegedly discovered that the property card reflected the name of [Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt. Ltd.](https://rizvigroup.com?utm_source=chatgpt.com).

1979 sale deed shows dead woman's signature

Subsequently, documents obtained from the office of the Sub-Registrar, Bandra, reportedly revealed a registered sale deed executed in 1979, showing that Hajani Nurbibai Kalu had allegedly sold the property to the company for ₹50,000. The complainant claims that the document contains an English signature purportedly belonging to his deceased grandmother.

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The family further obtained records from the City Survey Office and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), where they found discrepancies regarding the execution of documents. While some records allegedly showed a thumb impression, the registered deed reportedly carried a signature, raising suspicions about the authenticity of the transaction.

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The complainant has alleged that since Hajani Nurbibai Kalu had passed away 11 years before the execution of the sale deed, unknown persons, acting on behalf of businessman Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and the company, fraudulently produced a false person before registration authorities and forged the deceased woman’s signature to transfer ownership of the property.

Based on these allegations, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station against Akhtar Hasan Rizvi and others associated with Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt. Ltd. for allegedly preparing and using forged documents, making false representations before authorities, and fraudulently obtaining ownership rights over the property. Bandra Police are investigating the authenticity of the 1979 sale deed, the identity of the person who appeared before the registration authorities, and the circumstances under which the property was transferred despite the recorded owner's death more than a decade earlier.

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