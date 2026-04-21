Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Announces ‘Mumbai Against Drugs’ Campaign From May 1 After Goregaon Overdose Tragedy

Mangal Prabhat Lodha announces ‘Mumbai Against Drugs’ campaign following overdose deaths in Goregaon | File Photo

Mumbai, April 20: In a decisive move to combat the rising tide of narcotics consumption among the youth, the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburbs, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, has announced the launch of a comprehensive, year-long campaign titled ‘Mumbai Against Drugs.’ The initiative is set to officially kick off on May 1, 2026, coinciding with Maharashtra Day.

Campaign launched after Goregaon tragedy

The announcement follows a tragic incident at a music concert held at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon, where two students lost their lives due to a drug overdose. This tragedy has sent shockwaves through the city, prompting the state administration to shift its focus toward large-scale preventive measures and public awareness.

Minister Lodha convened a high-level meeting at the District Collector’s Office in Bandra to address the crisis, emphasising that while police intervention is ongoing, a sustained mass movement is required to protect the younger generation.

MUMBAI AGAINST DRUGS



आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी यांच्या नेतृत्वात राज्यभर ड्रग्सविरोधात कारवाई सुरू आहेच. त्यामुळे नेस्को, गोरेगाव येथील दुर्दैवी घटनेला जबाबदार गुन्हेगार नक्कीच पोलीस कारवाईतून पकडले जातील. pic.twitter.com/Ax2XRfL2KI — Mangal Prabhat Lodha (@MPLodha) April 20, 2026

Government and police response

During the meeting, which was attended by Mumbai BJP President and MLA Amit Satam and senior officials from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Lodha noted that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is personally monitoring the investigation into the Goregaon incident, Said Lodha.

While the Mumbai Police have already acted promptly by arresting organisers and suppliers, the Minister Lodha stressed that administrative efforts must be bolstered by social action.

He highlighted that the police have seized narcotics worth crores over the last sixteen months, yet the persistence of anti-social elements necessitates a broader community-led response.

Committee and implementation plan

The campaign will be governed by a dedicated 12-member committee designed to bridge the gap between the government and the community. This committee will be chaired by representatives from de-addiction NGOs, while ward-level municipal representatives will serve as Vice-Chairpersons..

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The body will also include psychiatrists, education officers, and senior police officials to ensure a multidisciplinary approach. Initially rolling out in the suburban district before expanding city-wide, the campaign will work alongside student bodies and social organisations to implement grassroots initiatives aimed at total eradication of drug abuse by May 2027.

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