Minister Madhuri Misal Seeks Direct Appointment-Based Rehabilitation For Morbe Dam PAPs, Reviews Navi Mumbai Infrastructure Issues |

Mumbai: Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal has directed officials to submit a proposal to rehabilitate project-affected persons (PAPs) of the Morbe Dam project through direct appointments, on lines similar to the Barvi Dam project-affected individuals.

The directives were issued during a review meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik was also present at the meeting and offered key suggestions to resolve various issues faced by project-affected families.

Minister of State Madhuri Misal stated that during the transfer of 14 railway stations under CIDCO's jurisdiction in Navi Mumbai, a proposal should be submitted to absorb 323 sanitation workers—who have maintained these stations for years—into Central Railway service. Furthermore, she directed the submission of a rehabilitation proposal for quarry and crusher plot holders affected by the Navi Mumbai International Airport project.

Addressing public order and sanitation concerns at Nerul Railway Station, Minister Misal emphasized that the railway administration should hand over authority to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to take action against vagrants, illegal drug sales, foul odors, unhygienic conditions, and encroachments. She added that CIDCO should construct security walls on both sides for safety and undertake beautification work.

The Minister of State also urged the railway administration to step up efforts to improve the overall condition of railway stations in Navi Mumbai. She instructed authorities to take prompt action to develop roads, traffic management systems, parking facilities, and other essential infrastructure surrounding railway station premises.

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