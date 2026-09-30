Coastal Groups Raise Concerns Over Manori Desalination Project, Seek Review Of BMC NOC Conditions From Maharashtra Govt |

Mumbai: Coastal community leaders met Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane at Mantralaya on Tuesday, expressing deep concerns over the proposed Manori desalination project and the conditional No Objection Certificate (NOC) granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Community Claims NOC Safeguards Not Followed

The delegation alleged that the BMC has bypassed the safeguards attached to the NOC, which were designed to protect local fishing grounds and traditional livelihoods. Rane is reported to have assured the delegation he would raise the issue with the Chief Minister and arrange a meeting with the BMC Commissioner.

Bernard D’Mello, Working President of Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti (AMMKS), said that these safeguards cannot be treated as meaningless formalities. “Our concern is about the survival of traditional fishing communities whose futures are inseparably connected to the sea,” D’Mello stated.

Fishermen Leaders Stress Livelihood Concerns

The delegation also voiced strong disappointment over MMB's response, who advised them to approach the BMC since the NOC had already been issued.

Switsy Henriques, President of the Gorai Villagers Welfare Association, questioned the lack of accountability: “If the NOC was issued with conditions to protect fishermen, how can the authority that imposed them distance itself? A conditional approval carries responsibility.”

Preparations are now underway for a mass protest scheduled for 19 October 2026 at the Collector’s Office.

The desalination plant is expected to produce 400 million litres per day (MLD), helping bridge part of Mumbai’s water supply deficit. The city receives 4,100 MLD against demand of 4,665 MLD.

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