Fire Breaks Out In Pantry Car Of Empty CSMT–Howrah Express Rake At CSMT Yard, No Injuries Reported | AI

Mumbai: A fire broke out in the pantry car of an empty rake of the CSMT–Howrah Express at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) yard in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering a brief alert in the railway premises. The fire was reported around 3.40 am in pantry car of Train No. 12261.

Fire Brigade Responds Quickly To Control Blaze

The railway administration immediately alerted the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Fire tenders reached the yard at around 4.01 am and the fire was brought under control by 4.05 am, preventing it from spreading to the adjoining coaches.

Officials said the rake was empty at the time of the incident and no passenger was present inside the train. No injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Railway officials are examining the pantry car and assessing the damage. A detailed inquiry is expected to establish how the fire started.

The incident comes at a time when railway authorities are undertaking several safety measures across major stations and yards. Since the rake was empty and the fire was detected and controlled quickly, a potentially serious incident was averted. Further details are expected after the inspection and inquiry are completed.

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