Bhiwandi Crime: FDA Seizes ₹16.45 Lakh Gutka, Tobacco Stock From Residential Building; Accused Flees | VIDEO

FDA officials and police recovered banned gutka and flavoured tobacco products during a raid at a Bhiwandi building | File Photo

Bhiwandi, September 30, 2026: A large stock of banned gutka and flavoured tobacco, allegedly brought illegally from Gujarat for distribution in Bhiwandi, Thane and Mumbai, was seized during a raid conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Bhiwandi. The seized stock, comprising various brands of gutka and flavoured tobacco, has been valued at approximately Rs 16.45 lakh.

FDA Monitored Suspected Storage Site

Acting on a tip-off about the illegal storage of gutka in the Samru Baug-Karivali Road area, FDA officials had kept the locality under surveillance for nearly a month.

During the investigation, officials suspected that banned tobacco products were being stored in two rooms on the first floor of a residential building named Saleem Manzil.

Bhiwandi: FDA Seizes ₹16.45 Lakh Gutka, Tobacco Stock From Residential Building; Accused Flees



Reported by @AzmiJourno #BhiwandiNews #MaharashtraNews pic.twitter.com/OkY5ObiPc4 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 30, 2026

Following directions from Food Safety Department Assistant Commissioner Santosh Sirosia, a team comprising Food Safety Officers Pravin Shinde, Arvind Kandelkar and Arshad Sayyed, along with Assistant Police Inspector Balasaheb Salunkhe and personnel from the Bhoiwada police station, conducted the raid.

However, the person allegedly storing the gutka, identified as Wasim Ansari, reportedly fled the spot after learning about the impending action.

Gutka Stocks Recovered From Building

The two rooms were found locked from outside. Police broke open the locks with hammers and conducted a search. During the operation, officials also recovered stocks of Rajnigandha, Dilbagh, Rajnivas and other varieties of gutka and flavoured tobacco from a shop located on the ground floor of the same building. The total value of the seized material has been estimated at Rs 16.45 lakh.

Also Watch:

Legal Action Against Accused

The FDA is now initiating legal proceedings against Wasim Ansari for allegedly storing the banned tobacco products. A case is being registered at the Bhoiwada police station, officials said. Assistant Commissioner Santosh Sirosia confirmed the seizure and said further legal action was being initiated in the matter.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/