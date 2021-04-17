Minister Jitendra Awhad urges PM to urgently organise oxygen supply for Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide oxygen to the state as it is urgently needed to save the lives of Covid-19 patients.

“Looking at the crisis all around the country, I feel helpless and depressed. What r we for? Let’s forget our political differences and join hands to save people. The rate of growth of patients is alarming. Let not people start hating us,” he tweeted. In an appeal to the PM Modi, he said, “I beg you on behalf of #Maharashtra to provide #oxygen. Its in need for the survival.”

He called upon the union minister of railways Piyush Goyal, who had criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its handling of the pandemic, said, “No politics please, but I can send you names of hospitals who are falling short of oxygen in Thane. Will you help me at a personal level and save us from disaster?’’ He further appealed to the people to follow Covid norms. He tweeted, “The Covid situation is getting serious day by day. It’s high time we take responsibility and be accountable for our actions. Please follow proper sanitization, wear mask and maintain social distancing. Please do not step out unnecessary. Only I & U can break the chain of the V_R_S.”