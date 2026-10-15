Minister Dadaji Bhuse Visits Thane District Under ‘Chala Shalet Jau Ya’ Campaign, Honours Meritorious Students And Teachers

School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse reviewed educational priorities in Thane district and recognised students, teachers and school committee representatives for their contributions to public education | File Photo

Thane, October 15, 2026: State School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse visited Thane district to review the functioning of the Education Department and conduct official school visits as part of the state-wide campaign, “Chala Shalet Jau Ya” (Let’s Go to School).

During the visit, a high-level review meeting and facilitation ceremony were organised at the District Planning Committee (DPC) Hall, where Minister Bhuse honoured meritorious students, “Idol Teachers” and dedicated representatives of School Management Committees (SMCs) for their notable achievements and contributions to public education.

Highlighting the vision of the state-wide initiative during his address, Minister Bhuse stated, “Our primary goal through the ‘Chala Shalet Jau Ya’ initiative is to ensure that every child receives holistic and high-quality education. We are fully committed to improving fundamental school infrastructure, strengthening foundational learning outcomes, and nurturing moral values among students across all schools in the state.”

Dignitaries Attend Review Meeting

The event was attended by prominent public representatives and senior administrative officials from across the district. The dignitaries included MLAs Kisan Kathore, Kumar Ailani and Dnyaneshwar Mhatre, along with the Mayor, Thane Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, and various municipal council presidents and vice-presidents.

Senior administrative officers present included District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ranjit Yadav, Municipal Commissioner Radhabinod Sharma, Abhinav Goyal, Anmol Sagar and Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode.

Additionally, Ambarnath Municipal Council Chief Officer Umakant Gaikwad, Badlapur Municipal Council Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad, Primary Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe and Devidas Mahajan attended the review session alongside senior Education Department officials, teachers and students.

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Discussions during the session focused on boosting student enrolment, upgrading local educational infrastructure and improving academic standards across Thane district.

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