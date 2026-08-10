Minister Bharat Gogawale Directs Fast-Tracking Of NH Works In Raigad Ahead Of Ganeshotsav Rush

Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture and Kharbhumi Development Minister Bharat | File Photo

Maharashtra Employment Guarantee Scheme, Horticulture and Kharbhumi Development Minister Bharat Gogawale on Monday directed authorities to expedite pending works on national highways in Raigad to ensure a safer and smoother journey for lakhs of devotees travelling to Konkan during the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Gogawale chaired a review meeting at Konkan Bhavan with senior National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, where 10 key issues related to national highway projects were discussed.

Mangaon-Indapur Bypass To Be Opened Before Festival

A major focus was the Mangaon-Indapur bypass on National Highway 66. Gogawale said efforts were being made on a war footing to open at least one lane of the bypass to traffic before Ganeshotsav. He said officials, workers and contractors would work round the clock, weather permitting, to meet the target.

Push For Four-Laning Of NH-753F Route

The meeting also discussed a proposal to widen the Pune-Paud-Mulshi-Mangaon-Mhasla-Dighi Port route (NH-753F) into a four-lane highway, considering the growing development of Dighi Port, the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and future traffic requirements.

Gogawale also proposed additional connecting roads and a ring-road-like system around Mangaon and Indapur to reduce congestion and support port-led industrial development.

Several demands concerning local infrastructure were also raised, including service roads and footpaths, slope stabilisation in landslide-prone areas, protective walls along the Savitri river and construction of bus bays and passenger shelters.

Gogawale appealed to traders, elected representatives and residents of Mangaon and Indapur not to park vehicles on the main roads during Ganeshotsav, saying roadside parking could cause traffic congestion despite the widening of roads.

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